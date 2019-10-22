One person was taken to hospital Tuesday evening following house a fire in the 500 block Sprague Street.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire at a single-storey home just after 6:20 p.m.

According to a City of Winnipeg news release, when fire crews got to the scene they found smoke coming from the home, and attacked the flames offensively.

The fire was under control about 45 minutes later at 7:06 p.m.

One person got out of the home before firefighters arrived. They were checked by paramedics and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.