How Manitoba is marking the day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

Manitoba is recognizing Monday, Sept. 19 as a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, and is holding provincial events and observances to commemorate the Queen on the day of her state funeral.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, there will be a 21-gun salute on the south grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building followed by a royal gun salute of 96 rounds to honour each year of the Queen’s life.

The province is also holding an invitation-only memorial service at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Anglican Cathedral. The event will be streamed on the Manitoba government website. Manitoba notes that church bells will toll 96 times before the start of the service.

Other observances by the Manitoba government include:

Flags on all provincial buildings are at half-mast until the end of the commemorative service;

Black ribbon has been placed on the Queen’s portrait in Room 200 at the Manitoba Legislative Building. Black ribbon has also been placed on the Canada and Manitoba flags in the main foyer;

For the duration of the mourning period, the Queen’s cipher is being projected outside the front of the legislative building under the Golden Boy. It is visible after dark;

The fountain in Memorial Park is lit purple ;

The Centennial Flame on Memorial Boulevard has been lit through the duration of the period of mourning; and

A book of condolence is available for the public to sign at the base of the grand staircase at the Manitoba Legislative Building. Books of condolence have also been set up for the duration of the period of mourning in Brandon, Steinbach, Thompson, Morden, and at the City of Winnipeg’s council building.

All non-essential government services and offices are closed on Monday.

Schools and child-care facilities will remain open. However, a number of universities and colleges are closed for the day, including the University of Manitoba, the University of Winnipeg, and Red River College Polytechnic.

Manitoba’s health-care system will operate as usual.