How much money Main Street Project is still trying to raise for their winter fundraiser

Main Street Project is $15,000 short of the goal for its winter fundraiser.

On Monday, the organization said it is in the last week of its winter fundraiser, Into the Cold. So far, it has raised over $19,000, but is still in need of more than $15,000 to reach its fundraising goal.

“This is one of our key and most important fundraising events of the year," said Cindy Titus, communications manager for Main Street Project.

“So our goal was to raise $35,000 in support of frontline services here at Main Street Project through this event. As of today, we’re just over $19,000.”

Into the Cold, which runs from March 1 to 31, is an activities-based fundraiser that encourages Manitobans to get outside and exercise, while also raising money for the organization. The funds go to help Main Street Project’s front-line services, including emergency shelter, food, withdrawal management and van outreach.

“Every dollar donated is incredibly helpful,” Titus said. “Every donation matters to us so much.”

Those who would like to help out can donate to the event or share Main Street Project’s social media posts to get the word out.