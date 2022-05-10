How much rain fell in Manitoba on Monday?

Southern Manitoba experienced yet another rainy day on Monday, with communities receiving up to 50 millimetres (mm) of precipitation.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, a low-pressure system heading north out of the Dakotas brought rain to areas of the province that are already dealing with flooding issues.

The weather agency said Forrest, Man., received the most rain on Monday with 50.4 mm of rain.

Other rainfall totals include:

40.2 mm in Pierson

36 mm in Sinclair

32.2 mm in Baldur

31.8 mm in Sprague Lake

31.3 mm in Souris

29.6 mm in Killarney

The weather agency said that Brandon was hit with 23.7 mm, while Winnipeg received between 19 and 22 mm.

This rainfall came as the province issued an overland flood watch for southern and central Manitoba on Monday.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.