How much rain fell in Manitoba this weekend?

For the third weekend in a row, southern Manitoba was hit with a spring storm that brought heavy precipitation to the province.

On Monday, Environment Canada released its rainfall totals for the past weekend, noting that for the most part the Red River Valley received between 40 to 60 millimetres (mm).

The weather agency said the community that received the most rain was Carman with 58 mm.

Other rainfall totals included 53 mm in Deerwood, 51 mm in Morden and 46 mm in Woodlands.

The weather agency noted that Winnipeg received between 44 and 46 mm, while Portage la Prairie was hit with about 39 mm.

In contrast, Brandon only got a little bit of rain, with rainfall totals under a millimetre.

Amid this heavy rainfall, a number of Manitoba communities declared states of emergency due to flooding. These communities include the RM of Dufferin, the Town of Winnipeg Beach, the Town of Arborg, the RM of Gimli and Long Plan First Nation.

The Manitoba government said it is continuing to monitor flood levels, and is in a “high state of readiness for 2009 spring flood levels in the Red River Valley.”

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen and Devon McKendrick.