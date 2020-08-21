WINNIPEG -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions around group gatherings, one Winnipeg non-profit still managed to put together a physically-distanced demonstration powwow on Thursday.

1JustCity, an organization that provides food, showers and other services to the city’s most vulnerable, held the event for its St. Matthews-Maryland site in order to honour Indigenous culture and the West End community.

In order to keep people safe and adhere to physical distancing guidelines, the powwow took place outside and in the format of a demonstration.

At the event, guests watched the dancers perform, as opposed to joining in.

“For the community it’s just a matter of celebrating and dancing during hard times,” said Lori Abraham, 1JustCity’s Indigenous cultural safety leader.

“So everyone is isolating, everyone has a little access to powwows in the summertime, so the community was really excited when they heard about our event happening.”

The powwow involved a women’s jingle-dress dance, which supports healing and provides prayer for anyone affected by illness and isolation.