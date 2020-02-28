WINNIPEG -- One Manitoba man is set to turn both 80 years young and 20-years-old on Saturday.

Vern Overby was born on Feb. 29, 1940 – making him a leap-year baby.

The Manitoba man said growing up it was tough to have a birthday that only came every four years, but as he got older he came to accept it.

“When I was going to elementary school. It was very hard for me because we used to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ in our class and they never sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me, because there was no 29th,” he said.

“It bothered me until I got older and then I realized I was just as good as anybody else.”

One perk of this situation for Overby has been an extended birthday celebration. He said as he got older he decided to mark his birthday on both Feb. 28 and March 1.

But when his actual birthday does roll around every four years, it’s a special time he gets to share with his family.

“When we do get that birthday it’s a nice celebration,” he said.

CTV News Winnipeg learned of Overby’s unique birthday after his daughter sent in a Let’s Celebrate greeting to CTV Morning Live. She said one of the running jokes she likes to make is that she’s older than her father.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube and Rahim Ladhani.