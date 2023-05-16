How picking up the phone can impact a person's life

Putting the effort to make a friendly phone call to someone can change their day for the better – that is exactly what a group of volunteers want to do.

Canadian Red Cross's Friendly Calls Program connects volunteers with people who need someone to talk to, with the goal of making them feel more connected to their community.

"Letting them know that there is somebody out there that cares," said Murray Hill, a volunteer with the program.

The program sees trained Red Cross volunteers giving regular check-in calls, providing emotional support, or just being a friendly voice to chat with.

"The impact is really, really overwhelming. Not just for the participants, but for us volunteers," he said. "We don't really appreciate what it is like on their side, so when you start forming these bonds and these relationships, it's rewarding."

The Canadian Red Cross said since the program started in 2021, there have been two million minutes of phone support.

To find out more about the program and how it impacts people's lives, watch the full interview with Murray Hill.

The Friendly Calls Program is available on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 1-833-979-9779. More information can be found on the Red Cross website.

