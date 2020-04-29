WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier announced on Wednesday the province will begin to open some non-essential businesses beginning on May 4.

Premier Brian Pallister said this plan will occur in phases, and Manitobans will need to adhere to certain guidelines based on the phases.

The following are some of the rules Manitobans will need to adhere to while the province reopens.

ALL BUSINESSES

All businesses opening on May 4 must only have a single point of entry that’s regulated for any congestion. Hand sanitizer must also be made available at entrances and exits and washrooms must have consistent cleaning.

All businesses have to limit capacity to 50 per cent of normal businesses levels or one person per 10 square metres – whichever is lower.

The province also mandates that cashless or no contact payment be used as much as possible.

RESTAURANT PATIOS

At restaurant patios and walk-ups there will be no sitting or standing counters allowed unless they are two metres apart. The Manitoba government also said that buffet service isn’t allowed; surfaces have to be cleaned between customers; table items, such as condiments, should be removed; and drink refills shouldn’t be allowed.

HEALTH CARE

Beginning on May 4, regulated health professionals such as dentists, chiropractors and physiotherapists will no longer be limited to only provide urgent care, but people must use a self-screening tool before booking an appointment.

The province has mandated that waiting room strategies are in place, which includes waiting in the car if possible and physical distancing while in the waiting room.

HAIR SALONS

For hair salons, services will be limited to washes, cuts, colouring and styling, and clients must self-screen before booking an appointment.

All work stations at the salons have to be two metres a part and sanitized between clients. Any equipment that can’t be disinfected can’t be reused.

All snack bars and coffee bars will be closed, and service providers can wear non-medical masks or gloves. Clients may also wear non-medical masks.

MUSEUMS AND LIBRARIES

At museums and libraries, any high-touch displays must stay closed, and online ticket sales are suggested.

The province notes that facilities can use outdoor spaces to allow for physical distancing and should accommodate self-guided or app-based tours.

OUTDOOR RECREATION AND GOLF COURSES

A maximum of four people per group will be allowed, and one person per golf cart or two if they live in the same house.

All public use items, such as ball-washing stations, and recreation areas are closed.

Restaurants in these facilities must follow the same guidelines as all other restaurants.

CAMPGROUNDS AND PARKS

People are urged to bring their own toilet paper, hand sanitizer and personal hygiene products to campgrounds, yurts or vacation cabins.

The province also notes people should bring required prescriptions before travel, gas up their cars before leaving home, pack out what was packed in, wear water shoes or sandals when showering and not use local health providers unless it’s an emergency.

DAY CAMPS

According to the Manitoba government, day camps can open if they maintain occupancy and activity levels that allow physical distancing of at least two metres. The maximum number of kids per site is 16, and overnight camps are not allowed.

The province notes that screening has to take place every day at drop off; child care sanitation and infection prevention guidelines need to be followed; and sites have to use separate exits to create staggered drop-off schedules.

A full list of the regulations can be found online.