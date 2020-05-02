WINNIPEG -- There was no daily COVID-19 news conference Saturday, but public health officials announced one new case of COVID-19 in the province in a news release.

Saturday’s case brings the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 280.

Right now, six individuals are currently hospitalized, with no individuals in intensive care.

There are 38 active cases, with 236 individuals being listed as recovered from COVID-19. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at six.

On Friday, 780 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 26,169. Any Manitoban showing symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested.

Health officials noted that while some gradual lifting of restrictions has begun, significant work to limit the spread of COVID-19 must continue.

Public health officials are advising people to remain close to their home communities and to stay home as much as possible.

CHILD SERVICES

As the gradual reopening starts on May 4, all Manitobans returning to work are eligible to access the temporary child-care system.

Licensed childcare centres are able to provide care for up to 16 children per centre. Larger centres with separate rooms and external entrances can accommodate up to 16 children per room. Home-based childcare providers can continue to provide care for up to eight children.

Families can use the online tool to view available spaces and then contact centres directly to finalize arrangements.