How the Winnipeg Humane Society is helping kids give back to pets in need

Parents register their children ahead of time, and then show up at 45 Hurst Way with a new pet toy, treat, or accessory donation in order to participate. (Source: Dan Timmerman, CTV News) Parents register their children ahead of time, and then show up at 45 Hurst Way with a new pet toy, treat, or accessory donation in order to participate. (Source: Dan Timmerman, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island