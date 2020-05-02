WINNIPEG -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Winnipeg water and waste department’s annual water meter reading program has been cancelled for 2020.

The city requires at least one accurate meter reading per year, which is why residents will have to do the reading themselves.

Customers will receive a card in the mail explaining how to submit their meter reading online or over the phone.

The City of Winnipeg encourages residents to submit readings four times per year to avoid estimated bills and ensure they only pay for the water they use.

According to the city, by submitting regular, accurate meter readings, homeowners can monitor the amount of water they use, and potentially find leaks in household plumbing.

More information can be found here on the city’s website.