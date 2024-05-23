How Tuxedo residents can vote in the upcoming byelection

Tuxedo voters are heading to the polls next month to fill the seat left vacant by a former premier.

A byelection will be held in the area on June 18 to fill the seat once held by former premier and MLA Heather Stefanson.

She resigned from the post on May 6 after losing a majority government to Kinew’s NDP in October.

Stefanson held the riding since 2000, and it has been a Tory stronghold since its inception

Elections Manitoba said advance voting will also be held at the Tuxedo Local Election Office on Roblin Boulevard and Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Grant Avenue from June 8 to 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday to Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Voters who will be away on election day and during advance voting can apply for absentee voting through Elections Manitoba’s website.

Those who are unable to go in person due to a disability can vote from home. Caregivers can also apply. Applications are available online or from the Tuxedo returning office.

Applications must be received at the returning office by 8 p.m. on June 17.

Elections Manitoba also provides support to voters with disabilities. They may request a language or sign language interpreter. Voters must contact the returning office as early as possible to request this service.

Polling locations also have braille ballot templates and large print lists of candidates.

Voters can bring someone with them to help them vote or ask a voting officer for help.

Additionally, voters can use assistive devices, including smartphone apps, to vote.

Voters must vote at their assigned poll on election day as shown on their voter information page. Polling place information can be found on Elections Manitoba’s website.