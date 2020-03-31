WINNIPEG -- In an effort to support local businesses and the surrounding community during the pandemic, West End BIZ announced Tuesday the first Distant Dinner Party.

The party, where participants will remain at home, will be held Friday, April 3 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

“Slowing the spread of COVID-19 is crucial but it means a lot of us are spending more time at home than ever before. Distance Dinner Parties are an opportunity to connect with others, try a new restaurant and learn something new all while supporting our local business community during these challenging times,” said Joe Kornelsen, executive director of West End BIZ in a news release.

Guests will have a meal from a featured restaurant delivered to them, play a trivia game, and learn more about the West End from their virtual tour guide.

There will also be special guests ready to share stories and give live demonstrations of their crafts.

“Business owners do what they do because of the passion they have for their product or service. That makes them some of the most interesting people to learn from,” said Kornelsen.

The first restaurant featured will be Sorrento’s, which has been a staple to the West End community and Winnipeg for 45 years.

To purchase tickets, go online or contact Aurora at aurora@westendbiz.ca.