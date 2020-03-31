WINNIPEG -- A remote northern Manitoba First Nation has declared a state of emergency and is in complete lockdown.

According to a news release, the chief and council of Northlands Denesuline First Nation, located in Lac Brochet, Man., are taking these measures in order to ensure the safety of residents and stop the global spread of COVID-19.

“As a remote and isolated First Nation, we recognize it is imperative that all practical steps be taken immediately to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading into our community,” the release said.

Under the state of emergency, the following measures have been put in place to enforce physical distancing and self-isolation:

A ban has been put in place for non-essential travel in and out of the community;

There will be no entry onto the First Nation with prior approval of the chief and council, and the winter road is closed;

A curfew is in place for members and vehicles between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.;

There will be no in-person visiting with people from out of town;

There will be no public gatherings;

All schools and non-essential services are closed;

The Northern Store can only have 10 customers at a time, no children; and

The band office is closed to the public, except for emergencies.

Further updates will be provided through the local radio station and social media.

The First Nation is also calling on the federal government to provide the necessary support

“Canada has a legal duty under its Treaty obligations to protect the health and welfare of the people of Northlands Denesuline First Nation,” it said.