WINNIPEG -- The Forensic Identification Section and Chief Medical Examiner's Officer are investigating after human remains were found in Winnipeg.

On Aug. 7 around 9:14 p.m., police were called to the 600 block of Henderson Highway after reports that human remains were discovered.

Partial remains were found on the riverbank in the area.

Police said the identity and age of the remains are unknown at this time.

