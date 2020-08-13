WINNIPEG -- The RCMP and Manitoba First Nation Police Service (MFNPS) are investigating after human remains were found outside a community near the U.S. border.

RCMP said the discovery was made in a wooded area near the Roseau River First Nation on Tuesday. The community is located around 25 km north of Emerson, Man.

“Search and Rescue conducted a comprehensive search of the area,” said the RCMP in a news release. However, police said the identity of the remains is unknown.

The MFNPS, RCMP Major Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Services and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office are now part of the investigation.