

Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg





Hundreds of Winnipeggers gathered Saturday for Pride Winnipeg’s third annual transgender march and rally.

About 400 people gathered at the steps of the Manitoba Legislature for a rally to discuss issues that transgender people face in Manitoba.

“As the gay community has gotten better in terms of their own rights and things like that, trans people have felt a little forgotten. So we’re trying to make sure that there’s awareness for our rights and the things that we’re fighting for,” said organizer Shandi Strong.

Following the rally, participants marched down Broadway to the Forks where transgender musicians performed for the crowd.

“We started them about three years ago because trans people feel like they’re blended in or invisible in the big pride march that happens on Sundays,” saidStrong.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘hope’, which organizers say is for the hope needed to move forward in a world where many still feel rejected, in spite of the strides that have been made.

“We’re not going away, our crowd gets bigger every year,” said Strong.

The Pride Winnipeg rally and parade takes place Sunday. Thousands are expected to take part.

The rally begins at 10 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.