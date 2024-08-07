Hundreds of extras needed for movie starring Bob Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd filming in Manitoba
The sequel to a popular movie shot in Winnipeg is looking for hundreds of extras as it returns to Manitoba.
Nobody, starring Bob Odenkirk, was shot in Winnipeg in 2019 and grossed $57 million worldwide.
Now the sequel, Nobody 2, is returning to the province and a call is out for more than 300 extras to be part of the film.
Kari Casting said there will be three days of shooting for a carnival scene, which is scheduled to take place in the Winnipeg Beach and Lilac Resort areas.
They are looking for families, couples and grandparents and anyone over 12 and up can apply.
Shooting will happen on Aug. 27 in Winnipeg Beach and then on Sept. 9 and 10 at the Lilac Resort.
Everything is expected to get underway around 7 a.m. and people are asked to be available for 10 to 12 hours a day, with the exception of kids.
Kari Casting is asking for a summer casual look and for approved extras to bring clothing options.
More details can be found online.
It won't be just Odenkirk who is returning to the film. It has also been announced that Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd will be coming back. As well, Sharon Stone is slated to join the rest of the ensemble.
Shooting in the province for this movie will be going on until Sept. 25.
2024 a boom for Manitoba film industry
Nobody 2 is just one of the many projects that have taken over Manitoba in 2024. The Long Walk – A Stephen King adaptation starring Mark Hamill and Judy Greer – is one of the latest big features to shoot in Manitoba.
Lynne Skromeda, the CEO and film commissioner of Manitoba Film and Music, said this has been the best year Manitoba's film industry has ever experienced.
"About twice as good as last year. I can tell you that we are looking at probably close to $430 million in production this year, which is fantastic. We've got several big features here, lots of local series have been produced this year. It's great," said Skromeda.
She noted some of the success is the movie and TV industry finally realizing what Manitoba has to offer.
"They know now that we've got a studio, they know we've got really strong crews, they know we've got a really good tax credit. I think we've done a good job marketing ourselves and so the interest has really turned north of the border."
She also pointed to the fact there is a direct flight now from Los Angeles to Winnipeg, making it easier for people to get here.
With the success also comes more experience, Skromeda said. Crews from big markets like L.A., Vancouver and Toronto come in and showcase what they know.
"They maybe have some more experience or some different experience, and then they come in and train our crews and help build them up as well."
As for what the industry holds in the future, Skromeda said Manitoba is already being scouted for projects in 2025 and she thinks the industry will just continue to grow.
"Once word starts getting out, and these movies start getting out, and people start hearing where things were and that they had a good experience here, we're going to start seeing a snowball effect happening as well."
