Manitoba Hydro said power has been restored after a defective transformer left some Manitobans in the dark Monday night.

Manitoba Hydro said the power was out in the Cooks Creek and Birds Hill Park areas.

Hydro advised those without power to sleep somewhere else Monday night, because restoration wasn't expected to happen until Tuesday when the transformer would be replaced.

Hydro said power was restored at 11:20 p.m. on Monday night.
 