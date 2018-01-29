Featured
Hydro says power has been restored northeast of Winnipeg
Manitoba Hydro said a defective transformer is to blame for residents in the Cooks Creek and Birds Hill Park areas losing power. (Source: Twitter/Manitoba Hydro)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 6:46PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 30, 2018 5:43AM CST
Manitoba Hydro said power has been restored after a defective transformer left some Manitobans in the dark Monday night.
Manitoba Hydro said the power was out in the Cooks Creek and Birds Hill Park areas.
#mboutage Cooks Creek, Birds Hill Park area: Our staff have located a defective transformer. Full restoration will not occur until tomorrow morning when it is replaced. Residents still without power are advised to seek alternative shelter for the night. 1/2— Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) January 29, 2018
Hydro advised those without power to sleep somewhere else Monday night, because restoration wasn't expected to happen until Tuesday when the transformer would be replaced.
Hydro said power was restored at 11:20 p.m. on Monday night.
#mboutage Cooks Creek/Birds Hill: crews report full restoration as of 11:20 p.m.. If you’re still out, please let us know here: https://t.co/gbeF0nPIC2— Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) January 30, 2018