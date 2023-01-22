'I love it!': Frost Bite River Run returns to Riverview

Winnipeg's running enthusiasts took to the trails Sunday morning as a beloved winter event returned to Riverview post-pandemic.

It was the 10th annual Frost Bite River Run, a fundraiser for the Riverview Community Centre. Race Director Dennis Cunningham said the weather was perfect for the event.

"This is a perfect day, we sold out the event, we have 150 runners, which is the largest number of runners we've ever had at a Frostbite River Run," said Cunningham.

Participants had the choice of two courses, both starting at the community centre, then going down Churchill Drive to the Nestaweya River Trail. The five kilometre trail took runners to Norwood, while people wanting an extra challenge ran five miles, all the way to The Forks.

"We have prizes for the fastest runners in Riverview and we have prizes for other runners … we’ve got a nice run community here," Cunningham said.

He added running is a fantastic way to stay active during the winter months.

"On a day like today, you realize how easy it is to be outside and be active," said Cunningham. "For lots of people, they appreciate that we have a resource like the river trail that we can get out on.

"It opens your eyes to the opportunities that we have for recreation in the winter," he said.

Cunningham said anyone looking to get into winter running should start with short distances and dress in layers.

"It is different than running in the summer or the fall. But I love it!"