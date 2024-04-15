WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 'I'm not the same anymore': Family searching for answers six months after death of Winnipeg man

    Share

    Family and friends of Joseph Robert Campbell came together on Sunday to mark six months since the 24-year-old's tragic death.

    Joseph died in hospital after he was found gravely injured one night in East Elmwood last October.

    His family says they still have no idea what happened and they're desperately searching for answers.

    "It's been hard. We're used to seeing him daily or hearing from him daily,” said Irene Bussidor, Joseph’s sister.

    Police found Joseph lying on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Keenleyside Street just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 14th. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

    A red pickup truck was found on its side about a block away, but at the time Winnipeg police wouldn't say whether the two incidents were related.

    "It just makes me so upset and angry,” Bussidor said. “That six months have gone by and there's been no justice, no arrests on anything."

    Police say they were looking for three men who were seen in the East Elmwood area when Joseph was injured. They're considered persons of interest.

    "We don't know anything that happened. Like did he get shot? Did he get stabbed? What happened? Like what happened?” said Rosemary Campbell, Joseph’s mother.

    Joseph’s family says the lack of answers makes it difficult to get closure.

    "I'm not the same anymore. I don't like to say I don’t trust people, but it's gone. Totally gone,” said Richard Campbell, Joseph’s father.

    Now, as the weather gets warmer, the family is worried their loved one's case may only get colder.

    Anyone with information on what happened to Joseph is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    Israel's War Cabinet convenes to determine next steps after Iran attack

    Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel early Sunday marked a change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action, while Washington seeks diplomatic measures instead to ease regional tensions.

    A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive

    The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News