Winnipeg police correct statement, say house explosion still under investigation
Winnipeg police have corrected a statement sent Thursday to CTV News Winnipeg, saying the explosion that rocked the Transcona neighbourhood was non-criminal.
They now say the incident is still under investigation.
"The investigation is still ongoing and that no arrest has been made,” a spokesperson for the police service said.
On the specific cause of the explosion, the spokesperson directed CTV News to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).
On Friday, WFPS said they're still investigating the cause of the explosion.
On June 26, 2024, the house blew up leaving only the foundation standing, while damaging nearby properties.
No one was home in the house at the time of the explosion and no injuries were reported.
In the meantime, some of the neighbours around the scene feel they’ve been forgotten about, like Thomas Nesby.
“The last thing that we’re concerned about is the investigation,” said Nesby. “I think what everybody wants is to get back to normal as quickly as possible."
Nesby's recycling cart has a tag on it. The items in his bin were not picked up because it's not useable and his garbage bin is also melted down.
No one picked up his trash last week, and it took until Thursday for city crews to haul the carts and his garbage away.
"I just want this stuff gone, because every time we look out our living room window, look, a nice reminder of what's beside us."
The mayor's office tells CTV News, 311 received two calls about damaged carts. A spokesperson said the carts are being replaced Friday at no charge.
Coun. Brian Mayes said the city needs to be flexible in this case.
"You know your neighbour's house explodes, you know, I don’t think that's a reasonable thing to take precautions on so I think we can deal with this situation," said Mayes
Brandi Neves lives down the street. She also raised concerns about the garbage carts and debris leftover from the explosion.
She and Nesby say the road must be cleaned because glass and nails left behind are a hazard.
"Bring out a street cleaner, how hard is that," said Nesby
After Neves took to social media to raise her concerns, Mayor Scott Gillingham called her Wednesday and promised assistance for the residents.
Correction
A Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson incorrectly told CTV news that the explosion was determined to be non-criminal in nature. They have since corrected that statement to say the “investigation is still ongoing and that no arrest has been made.” They will continue to liaise with the WFPS Fire investigators regarding the incident.
