Manitoba RCMP launch boat rescue in dark, retrieve injured man and woman
Two people have been released from hospital after being injured in a boating accident in northern Manitoba.
RCMP say they received a call Tuesday night about a boat crash on a creek, deep in a forest near The Pas.
Mounties say officers navigated roughly 20 kilometres along a creek, dealing with switchbacks and stone dams, to get to the scene in total darkness.
They found a 10-metre aluminum commercial fishing boat, which had hit something underwater and veered onto land, and a six-person crew.
A 34-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were taken to hospital in The Pas.
Supt. Paul Peddle says the rescue was very challenging, with difficult-to-navigate waterways in dark and foggy conditions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024
