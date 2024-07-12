Manitoba RCMP launch boat rescue in dark, retrieve injured man and woman

WINNIPEG -

Two people have been released from hospital after being injured in a boating accident in northern Manitoba.

RCMP say they received a call Tuesday night about a boat crash on a creek, deep in a forest near The Pas.

Mounties say officers navigated roughly 20 kilometres along a creek, dealing with switchbacks and stone dams, to get to the scene in total darkness.

They found a 10-metre aluminum commercial fishing boat, which had hit something underwater and veered onto land, and a six-person crew.

A 34-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were taken to hospital in The Pas.

Supt. Paul Peddle says the rescue was very challenging, with difficult-to-navigate waterways in dark and foggy conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024