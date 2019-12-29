WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man is thankful to be alive after the car he was driving was allegedly hit by a semi-truck that then fled the scene. Now he’s asking for help to find the driver who left him in the middle of the road.

Clifford Spence told CTV News he was on his way home on Friday night when he tried passing a semi-truck driving along the Perimeter Highway near St. Mary’s Road.

Spence said the truck did a “pit maneuver” spinning his vehicle sideways into a t-bone, and then pushed him up on the median.

“One hundred per cent – I thought I was going to die,” he said. “The tires flew off and stuff… (the driver) ended up passing me as I was spinning.”

Spence said the car he was driving, a red Audi, kept spinning before slamming up onto the median. A picture of the crash posted to social media by Spence, shows the car’s back tire missing and the airbags in the side windows deployed.

Clifford Spence told CTV News is thankful to be alive after the car he was driving was allegedly hit by a semi-truck that then fled the scene. (source: CTV News Winnipeg)

Spence said he was still conscious as he watched the semi-truck drive down the highway a few kilometers, stop for a few moments and then drive away.

“Thank God I’m alive,” Spence said, after visiting the scene of the crash with CTV News on Sunday.

RCMP said it received a report of the hit and run shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday. No injuries were reported. The collision is being investigated.

RCMP was not able to provide further details on the collision.

Spence said he doesn’t know if the collision was intentional, but he said the driver chose to drive away from the scene. Spence said a number of witnesses to the accident were there to make sure he was okay and have exchanged information with him.

He is now asking anyone who may have seen the license plate of the semi, or has dash cam footage of the crash to let police know.

“Basically I have no way of tracking that guy down, or the police don’t have any way of tracking him down,” he said. “I’m hoping someone has some information they can provide us.”