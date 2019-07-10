

CTV News Winnipeg





Manitoba’s police watchdog is seeking witnesses after a fifty-year-old man was hurt during his arrest by RCMP in Thompson, Man.

On June 5 at 6 p.m., Mounties responded to a call of a man causing a disturbance at the Thompson Inn, according to the Independent Investigation Unit.

The police watchdog said during the man’s arrest he was hurt.

He was taken to hospital in Thompson where he received sutures to a cut on his forehead.

On June 21, RCMP notified the IIU of the incident.

Although this isn’t technically a serious incident as the IIU would define it, the civilian director determined it was in the public interest to investigate.

Witnesses or people who have information or video footage that could help with the investigation are asked to call the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.