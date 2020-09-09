WINNIPEG -- IKEA Winnipeg is set to reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 9 after a second worker tested positive for COVID-19.

The store learned of the employee’s positive test result on Sept. 7. The worker had last worked in the store on Sept. 4.

The store immediately closed for a deep cleaning and sanitization, and any worker who may have been in contact with the infected person was identified, notified and is taking the steps to self-quarantine.

Following the cleaning, IKEA Winnipeg has determined it’s safe to reopen on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

“The safety of all IKEA co-workers and customers is our top priority, and we continue to take precautionary measures to reduce further risk of exposure,” the store said in a statement.

IKEA Winnipeg noted it’s working with Manitoba Public Health and will follow their recommendations on any notice requirements. The store added it made masks mandatory, with some exceptions, as of Aug. 31.

This is the second time a worker at IKEA Winnipeg tested positive for COVID-19.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported the store found out on Aug. 29 that an employee tested positive. IKEA Winnipeg closed immediately and reopened by Aug. 31.