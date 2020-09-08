WINNIPEG -- A second worker at IKEA Winnipeg has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the store, it learned of the employee’s positive test results on Sept. 7, and has temporarily closed the facility so a third-party expert can deep clean and sanitize the store.

IKEA noted it is supporting the employee to make sure they have everything they need to make a full recovery.

“The safety of IKEA co-workers and customers is our top priority and we are taking extensive precautionary measures to reduce any risk of further exposure, always following the guidelines of Manitoba Public Health,” the store said in a statement.

This is the second employee at IKEA Winnipeg to test positive for COVID-19.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported the store found out an employee tested positive on Aug. 29. IKEA Winnipeg closed immediately and reopened by Aug. 31.

As of Aug. 31, all customers, with some exceptions, at IKEA Winnipeg had to wear non-medical masks or coverings when coming into the store.