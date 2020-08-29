WINNIPEG -- An IKEA Winnipeg employee has tested positive for COVID-19, which has prompted the store to temporarily close.

The company made the announcement on its website, stating it learned a worker tested positive on Saturday.

“We are supporting our co-worker to ensure they have everything they need and hope for their full recovery soon,” the statement said.

The company said it is following the guidelines of Manitoba Public Health, and is taking extensive precautionary measures. IKEA said out of an abundance of caution, it is closing the Winnipeg store temporarily in order to complete a thorough deep clean and sanitization carried out by a third-party.

It did not say when the store is expected to reopen, or when the employee last worked.

The province announced 55 news cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday, with 19 of those being identified in Winnipeg.