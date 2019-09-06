A 24-year-old man is dead and a 31-year-old has been charged after a crash Thursday evening in the R.M. of Springfield.

RCMP said it happened around 11:05 p.m. on Road 207, south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Investigators believe a vehicle heading north crossed the centre line before crashing with the motorcycle, whose driver, from Lorette, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, who police said was alone at the time, was arrested.

Ile Des Chenes’ Jasen Chevalier, 31, is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance with blood alcohol concentration equal to or exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood causing death.

Mounties based in Oakbank continue to investigate.