WINNIPEG -- Much of southern Manitoba saw major thunderstorms Saturday night.

According to Environment Canada, the thunderstorms developed along a cold front stalled over southern Manitoba, prompting them to make an alert.

The weather service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of southern Manitoba on Saturday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Here is a collection of storm photos sent in by viewers:

A bolt lightning above St.Francois Xavier, Man. (Source: Matthew Simonson)

Lightning striking a building in southwest Winnipeg. (Source: Kat Hedges)

A picture of lightning taken in Winnipeg. (Source: Vince Simonson)

Submit your weather photos on the CTV News Winnipeg weather app.