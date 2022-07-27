'Incredibly frustrating': Sexual assault survivor on Hockey Canada hearings
'Incredibly frustrating': Sexual assault survivor on Hockey Canada hearings
Reaction is pouring in after Hockey Canada executives were in the hot seat Wednesday as questioning continued at the House of Commons surrounding two allegations of sexual assault involving players from World Junior hockey teams.
Greg Gilhooly is a lawyer, author of the book 'I Am Nobody' and a survivor of sexual assault at the hands of a hockey coach. He said watching these hearings has been "incredibly frustrating."
"Hockey Canada has literally had decades to make improvements and take the proper steps. I guess what it is incredibly frustrating today is seeing the same people who have been there saying that now they are the beacon of hope, who will lead productive change," said Gilhooly.
He said now is the time for the leaders of Hockey Canada to step aside and let others take over the organization.
It was revealed Wednesday that Hockey Canada has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements concerning sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989. Of that, $6.8 million was related to serial abuser Graham James.
Readers can watch the full interview with Gilhooly by clicking on the video above.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis expresses 'shame and sorrow' for residential schools in Quebec speech
Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed shame and sorrow for the role Catholic institutions played in the "deplorable" residential school system, promising the church would help promote the Indigenous cultures the schools tried to erase.
Pope asked to renounce Doctrine of Discovery – what is it?
Amid Pope Francis' 'penitential' journey in Canada, Indigenous people and advocates are calling for the repudiation of the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' a centuries-old policy they say is responsible for colonial and systematic injustices.
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
Woman set on fire in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside: police
An investigation is underway in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside after a woman was reportedly set on fire earlier this week while she was sitting on the sidewalk.
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
'Our family has been in a state of shock': Murder charges laid in killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik
Murder charges have been laid in the shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was gunned down in front of his Surrey, B.C., business July 14.
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
Virtual cashiers? How a Toronto company is addressing a staffing shortage from a distance
With so many restaurant owners desperate to find workers, could virtual cashiers taking orders via video chat from places like Bolivia or Nicaragua be a solution? Toronto-based startup Percy believes the time for such an idea has come and hopes to rapidly expand into the U.S.
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
Regina
-
Pandemic opens door for at-home businesses to expand to storefronts
While the pandemic decimated a number of industries over the last two years, one niche market seems to have come out on top: local at-home businesses.
-
Hughes looking forward to matchup against B.C. Lions after disallowed touchdown
Charleston Hughes’ touchdown was disallowed in week 7’s matchup against the Toronto Argonauts. The Riders defensive end explained that he could not have used his foot to kick the ball forward as per league rules.
-
CUPE criticizes Sask. government plan to outsource some knee and hip surgeries
The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health’s plan to outsource knee and hip surgeries to an out-of-province, private surgical facility received criticism from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police request video from public in search for mom and 7-year-old son
Investigators are looking for any video or dash-cam footage that might aid in the search for a missing mom and her seven-year-old son.
-
16-year-old girl, 46-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash near Prince Albert
The drivers of two pickup trucks are dead after they crashed on Highway 11 south of MacDowall, according to RCMP.
-
Sask. First Nations youth learn to overcome adversity at summer games
Indigenous youth from across Saskatchewan are competing in the Tony Cote First Nations Summer Games in and around Saskatoon this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Alberta patrol officer passes through Sudbury while raising awareness about PTSD
Chad Kennedy of Alberta is making his way through Canada while raising awareness about PTSD.
-
Nature Conservancy of Canada challenges shutterbugs to photograph nature this weekend
The Nature Conservancy of Canada is encouraging people to photograph nature during the August long weekend – and send them the photos.
-
Feds chip in money to support North Bay Pride’s September festival
The Liberal government is providing $91,500 for the North Bay Pride Committee’s four-day festival.
Edmonton
-
-
Is cooperative gas the answer to pressure at the pumps?
Don Smith, vice president of UFA Petroleum, said new members and users have skyrocketed. It’s not surprising given the picture at the pumps. On Wednesday, GasBuddy showed eight of the top 10 lowest gas prices in the province at UFA locations. In Edmonton on the same day, the site showed the two city UFA locations at less than $1.39/L, while the CAA listed the average price in the city at 1.67/L.
-
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
Toronto
-
Toronto widow shocked to find insurance premiums increased after husband's death
A Toronto woman said she was still dealing with the grief of her husband’s death last month when she found out her insurance company had increased her premiums.
-
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
-
Fencing installed near train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. day after child struck and killed
Crews were seen installing fencing near a set of train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. a little over 12 hours after a young girl was struck and killed by a GO Train in the area.
Calgary
-
Fallout from transphobic remarks continues for Valbella Gourmet Foods
The fallout continued for a Canmore food company Wednesday as a number of Bow Valley businesses and institutions announced they would not be doing business with them anymore.
-
Calgarians take precautions as heat warning blankets southern Alberta
Calgarians are doing everything they can to cool off as an Environment Canada heat warning covers most of southern Alberta with temperatures climbing to the high 20s to low 30s for the next few days.
-
‘Justice for Cameron’: southern Alberta family calling for justice after deadly assault
A southern Alberta family is calling for justice to be served following the death of a 39-year-old man in Fort Macleod earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Pope Francis expresses 'shame and sorrow' for residential schools in Quebec speech
Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed shame and sorrow for the role Catholic institutions played in the "deplorable" residential school system that tried to strip Indigenous people of their language, culture and world view.
-
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
-
'We need to talk about that hurt': Inside a healing tent in Quebec City
With the Pope en route to Quebec City, Indigenous support workers are offering their services to those in need.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter killed in skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont.
The Ottawa Fire Service confirms firefighter Jeff Dean was killed in a skydiving incident at the airport in Arnprior, Ont. on Wednesday.
-
Eastern Ontario tornado: The story of the man inside this truck
An Ontario man survived with minor injuries after his truck was thrown more than 20 metres from the roadway during a tornado in eastern Ontario.
-
Ontario man who contracted monkeypox shares his story
"I did have a lot of fever, headache, night sweats, swollen lymph nodes in my groin and so on and it took many days for even the sores to start to pop up," Peter Kelly said.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie says early descriptions of mass shooting not 'consistent' with reality
The Mountie who was among the first to tell the public about the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia testified today that some of the early descriptions police provided were not 'consistent' with the reality of what had happened.
-
‘She’s a survivor’: Snow Cone’s return to Canadian waters spurs new efforts to free entangled North Atlantic right whale
The return of an entangled North Atlantic right whale to Canadian waters has spurred new enthusiasm, concern, and urgency about what should be done next.
-
Halifax's Public Gardens reopen to public after trees damaged with axe
Halifax’s Public Gardens have reopened to the public after someone broke into the gardens and damaged roughly 30 trees with an axe earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
‘Should we have hope or just give up?’: U of G residence crunch has students considering other options
With the start of the University of Guelph’s autumn semester just over a month away, some incoming students are still waiting to see if the university will be able to accommodate them in residence.
-
Part of Trussler Road blocked off after collision involving motorcycle
Waterloo region police have blocked off part of Trussler Road as they investigate a collision in the area.
-
St. Marys mayor says getting answers to ‘cyber incidnet’ is a top priority
An outside firm is now leading the search for answers in a ‘cyber incident’ targeting the Town of St. Marys last week.
Vancouver
-
RCMP officer found passed out in a Burger King drive-thru after driving drunk in a police vehicle disciplined
A B.C. Mountie who drove his vehicle drunk – crashing it before being found passed out behind the wheel in a Burger King drive-thru, where he later resisted arrest – will not lose his job.
-
Record-breaking heat wave poses higher risk for vulnerable people
High temperatures from the record-breaking heat wave hitting B.C. are posing additional risks for more vulnerable people, including seniors, people with chronic illnesses, and those without homes.
-
Metro Vancouver Pride Week event disrupted by anti-LGBTQ2S+ protestors
An event to kick off Pride Week on Monday was cut short after a pair of men with anti-LGBTQ2S+ signs showed up and disrupted a Drag Queen Story Time reading in Richmond, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. teacher barred from teaching shop class after student's hair ripped out by machine
A B.C. teacher is barred from teaching in "any classroom in which there is machinery with moving parts" after several students were injured in his woodshop class, including one eighth-grader who lost a large clump of hair and had to get stitches after an accident with a wood planer.
-
Rising interest rates expected to lead to Victoria housing market correction
Victoria's housing market is expected to make a course correction, according to a new Royal Bank of Canada report.
-
'That’s a first': Man taken to hospital after getting trapped behind Victoria church organ
A man was taken to hospital in Victoria on Wednesday after he got trapped behind the pipes of a church organ while performing maintenance work.