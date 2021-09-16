Indigenous knowledge keepers help Winnipeg Art Gallery in renaming of art collections
Indigenous knowledge keepers are helping Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq rename pieces of art that were given inappropriate titles.
Julia Lafreniere, head of Indigenous initiatives at WAG-Qaumajuq, has been working with researchers and Indigenous knowledge keepers to identify 57 works at the gallery that are in need of a name change.
It is part of the art gallery's work to decolonize its collection.
"As with many historical art collections at galleries, there are often pieces that have inappropriate titles in today's context. For example, some pieces will still carry words like 'Indian,' or 'Eskimo,' or 'Savage,'" Lafreniere told CTV News.
Julia Lafreniere, head of Indigenous initiatives at WAG-Qaumajuq, has been working with researchers and Indigenous knowledge keepers to identify 57 works at the gallery that are in need of a name change. (Source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg)
The gallery identified each nation depicted in these 57 pieces, and asked knowledge keepers from those nations to rename the art. She said Anishinaabe, Cree, Dakota, Inuit and Dene knowledge keepers joined the initiative.
"They all did it in their own way," Lafreniere said, adding some knowledge keepers held renaming ceremonies, giving the pieces new names in their Indigenous languages.
One collection, formerly titled 'Drawings of Eskimo Clothing', is being given a new name in Inuktitut, 'Ajjinuanga Angnaop Annuranganik.'
One collection, formerly titled 'Drawings of Eskimo Clothing' (pictured), is being given a new name in Inuktitut, 'Ajjnuanga Angnaop Annurangnik' as a part of WAG-Qaumajuq's renaming initiative. (Source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg)
While the pieces are getting new names, Lafreniere said the knowledge keepers have asked that the old names still be included to be used as an educational tool.
She said the renaming is an important step.
"The titles, oftentimes, are the first way that the artwork is introduced to the public and people engaging with that artwork," she said.
"Giving them these new titles given by ceremonial leaders from the Indigenous community, it really ingrains Indigenous knowledge into the canon of art history."
She said WAG-Qaumajuq is the first art gallery to do this kind of renaming initiative, but she hopes other galleries do the same.
More information about the Artworks Renaming Initiative can be found online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Assuming current scenario holds, 'we're looking at a Liberal win,' Nanos says
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
Singh says Bill 21 is discriminatory but stops short of committing to court challenge
In an interview with CTV National News, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Quebec’s secularism law is undoubtedly discriminatory, but won’t commit to federal intervention if elected prime minister.
'Here we go again:' Albertans react to latest slate of COVID-19 health rules
Since the reopening on July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold, with intensive care admissions reaching record highs.
B.C. turns down Alberta's call for COVID-19 help amid serious hospital crunch
A day after one of Alberta's top health officials announced that that province's COVID-19 health-care crisis necessitated a cross-country call for help, British Columbia's health minister has responded to say B.C. simply can't handle helping anyone else.
Environics Analytics: Where in Canada could the People's Party play spoiler to the Conservatives?
Environics Analysis data shows that in ridings where the People's Party of Canada could draw votes from the Conservatives, it would help entrench Liberal or NDP seats. Further, the PPC’s impact could be drawing support from those who didn’t vote in 2019.
Health Canada authorizes new names for COVID-19 vaccines
Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for three COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria, Health Canada said in a tweet Thursday.
O'Toole refuses to say whether Kenney got it wrong on COVID-19 management
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole refused to say Thursday whether he still thinks Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has handled the pandemic better than the federal government, as the province faces a rapidly worsening COVID-19 situation.
Western University students to walk out of class in protest of sexual violence
Western University students are set to walk out of classes Friday to protest sexual violence on and around the campus.
Gabby Petito's family makes plea for information about missing daughter
The father of Gabby Petito, who was reported missing over the weekend, made a public plea Thursday for information on the disappearance of the Florida woman.
Saskatoon
-
'The time for patience is now over': Sask. premier announces masking order, vaccination rules
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced a temporary indoor masking mandate that will come into force on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy. It's a move that comes after growing calls from residents in the province to install more measures.
-
Son of Prince Albert homicide victim 'willing to forgive' in 30-year cold case
One of the only memories Theron Morin has with his mom is speaking Cree with her.
-
'I still love Sheree': Recording of Greg Fertuck’s statement to police played during Saskatoon murder trial
An audio recording of Greg Fertuck's conversation with an RCMP investigator was played at his first-degree murder trial.
Regina
-
Delta variant, unvaccinated cases driving COVID-19 spread in Sask.
Rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations – fuelled by the Delta variant and transmission among unvaccinated residents – have led to further COVID-19 restrictions being implemented in Saskatchewan.
-
Assuming current scenario holds, 'we're looking at a Liberal win,' Nanos says
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
-
'The time for patience is now over': Sask. premier announces masking order, vaccination rules
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced a temporary indoor masking mandate that will come into force on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy. It's a move that comes after growing calls from residents in the province to install more measures.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier claims vaccine appointment demand surged post-passport program announcement
Premier Jason Kenney says vaccine appointment bookings nearly tripled after the province announced its vaccine passport program and additional public health safety measures.
-
UCP government 'the most incompetent' he's seen, Calgary's mayor says
Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi had some harsh words for Jason Kenney, his government and his most recent policies on combating COVID-19's fourth wave on Thursday.
-
'Here we go again:' Albertans react to latest slate of COVID-19 health rules
Since the reopening on July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold, with intensive care admissions reaching record highs.
Edmonton
-
'We need to bend that curve': Alberta could transfer ICU patients to Ontario as hospitalizations near 900
The province now has 18,706 active cases, 896 hospitalizations and 222 ICU admissions.
-
'Here we go again:' Albertans react to latest slate of COVID-19 health rules
Since the reopening on July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold, with intensive care admissions reaching record highs.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Sept. 17: Warmer air returns for the weekend
After a pair of gusty, mid-teen days...we're warming back up for this afternoon and this weekend.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario logs just under 800 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as five more deaths due to the disease.
-
Voting in the 2021 federal election in the GTA: Here’s what you need to know
Here’s what you need to know to vote in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
MLSE plans for return to full capacity at Scotiabank Arena for upcoming Maple Leafs season
Toronto could soon see Scotiabank Arena packed with hockey fans as Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) prepares to run at full capacity for the upcoming season, a spokesperson confirmed to CTV News on Friday.
Montreal
-
Laval man who died of COVID-19 at 39 was unvaccinated, but had just booked his first dose: report
A spokesperson for the hospital where he died said the man's condition 'deteriorated rapidly.'
-
Municipal election campaigns begin Friday in Quebec
The election sign festival will resume on Friday as municipal campaigns officially begin in Quebec, while the federal campaign will not end until Monday.
-
Singh says Bill 21 is discriminatory but stops short of committing to court challenge
In an interview with CTV National News, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Quebec’s secularism law is undoubtedly discriminatory, but won’t commit to federal intervention if elected prime minister.
Ottawa
-
Kanata councillor wants answers on school bus cancellations
An Ottawa councillor is demanding to know why so many school bus routes have been cancelled in the Kanata and Stittsville area this month, as school bus operators deal with a driver shortage.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday
Across Ontario, there are 795 new cases of COVID-19.
-
ATV driver killed in crash in Finch, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single vehicle crash on County Road 12 in Finch just before 8 a.m. Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
If you attended this Greater Sudbury bush party you may have been exposed to COVID-19
Sudbury health officials are warning of a high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at a recent bush party in the Greater Sudbury area and recommending everyone get tested.
-
Investigation into plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.
Few details are known, but CTV News has learned the Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash that happened near Sundridge, Ont. on Thursday night.
-
Manitoba to have first female premier: Two Tory leadership candidates are women
Manitobans will have a female premier for the first time.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Nurses' Union warns staff shortages have reached critical point
Nova Scotia nurses are joining their unionized counterparts from across the country today for a national day of action to bring attention to the labour shortages in the country's health system.
-
N.S. doctors say trickle-down effects of ER closures make their jobs a nightmare
Emergency room doctors say the trickle-down effects from the latest emergency room closures in N.S. are making their jobs a nightmare
-
Police in Truro, N.S., investigate hate as possible motive in recent homicide
Police in Truro, N.S. say they're continuing to investigate a homicide reported last week, including whether it was motivated by hate.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario logs just under 800 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as five more deaths due to the disease.
-
What to expect when heading to the polls in Waterloo Region on Monday
Voters in Waterloo Region will head to the polls on Monday to vote in Canada's 44th general election. Here's what you need to know about voting on election day.
-
Western University students to walk out of class in protest of sexual violence
Western University students are set to walk out of classes Friday to protest sexual violence on and around the campus.
Vancouver
-
Power outages possible across B.C. when drought-weakened trees are hit by fall storms, hydro provider warns
Residents across British Columbia are being advised to prepare a well-stocked emergency kit for what BC Hydro warns could be a stormy fall and winter made worse by the effects of a severe summer drought.
-
B.C. nurses call for support amid 4th wave in COVID-19 pandemic at 2 rallies
Two rallies in support of nurses during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking place in B.C. Friday.
-
Why no workplace closures during B.C.'s 4th wave? Ministry says they haven't been necessary
B.C.'s Ministry of Health says officials still have the authority to order businesses to close when there is evidence of COVID-19 transmission between employees, they just haven't had a reason to issue such an order in more than three months.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 81 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The new cases were among 706 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
Criminal defence lawyer says jail is not the solution for repeat offenders, complex care is
Saanich's Shelbourne corridor has seen a spike in crime over the last three months. According to police, it started when the former Mount Tolmie Hospital was taken over by BC Housing.
-
Our Place temporarily closes drop-in service due to safety concerns
Our Place Society in Victoria, which offers supports to homeless and vulnerable people, suspended its drop-in service on Thursday due to safety concerns.