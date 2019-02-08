

CTV Winnipeg





The president of the University of Manitoba is calling for change after hearing what he described as disturbing accounts of racism experienced at the school.

“I was saddened to hear from them about the depth and extent of the racism they are experiencing on our campuses,” said David Barnard, U of M’s president and vice-chancellor.

His remarks were made at a meeting of the university’s senate Wednesday and posted to the U of M’s website Thursday.

Barnard said Indigenous students made a request to meet with elders, administrators and campus leaders over the holiday season to discuss their experiences of racism at the U of M, and a second meeting was held last week. He said the racism is sometimes overt, but other times systemic.

“We need to recognize and deal with both types. Sometimes we need help to recognize one or the other,” he said.

While Barnard highlighted numerous efforts the university has made to “support Indigenous students, celebrate Indigenous cultures, share Indigenous knowledge” and more, such as holding a graduation Powwow and opening the Migizii Agamik or Bald Eagle Lodge for students, he said the meetings with students “served as a stark reminder that initiatives like what I have described are not enough – will never be enough – if we do not address the racism that clearly persists to this day.”

Barnard called on all members of the university community “to face racism together and to improve the situation for Indigenous students, faculty and staff.”