Informal complaint filed over councillor's comments to the Winnipeg Police Board

Councillor Sherri Rollins is pictured on Nov. 5, 2018. (CTV News Winnipeg) Councillor Sherri Rollins is pictured on Nov. 5, 2018. (CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island