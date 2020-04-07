WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's Independent Investigations Unit (IIU) has concluded its investigation of a case where a man was injured by a police dog last summer.

Police in Brandon responded with a K-9 unit to a disturbance on July 19th, and the dog chased down a man who fled.

It turned out the man wasn't involved in the disturbance, but his hand was injured by the dog and he required medical treatment.

The IIU says its civilian director was not satisfied that any reasonable grounds existed to justify charges against the officer involved