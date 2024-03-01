WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Is this your turtle? Reptile found at Winnipeg hospital

    A turtle found inside a washroom at HSC on Feb, 23. 2024. (HSC Winnipeg/X) A turtle found inside a washroom at HSC on Feb, 23. 2024. (HSC Winnipeg/X)
    Share

    Staff at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre are used to visitors, but this scaly visitor is something they’ve never seen before.

    The hospital said they recently found a turtle in the bathroom a week ago.

    “It probably came in with a visitor or a patient in their backpack,” said Michael Houston, environmental services director with Shared Health. “I assume they went to the washroom and they got loose.”

    Houston said the reptile was found in a second-floor bathroom by a member of the cleaning staff.

    “They didn’t know what to do, so they brought it back to the office,” he said. “We called around a bit, and then our administrative assistant took the turtle home.”

    The turtle, who was initially named George, is now known as Shell-Don, and Houston said he is receiving good care.

    Houston said they are prepared to give the turtle back to its rightful owner if they come forward.

    If you are missing a turtle from the hospital, please email media@sharedhealthmb.ca. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada

    The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News