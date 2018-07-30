

CTV Winnipeg





Those who travel through Ponton, Man., are experiencing a loss after a service station caught fire on Saturday around 2 p.m.

According to Wabowden fire officials, the blaze began as a vehicle fire and then spread to four trailers and the Ponton Service Station, which was owned by Cross Lake First Nation. Everyone was evacuated and no one was hurt.

Cross Lake band executive director Ryan Castel said the service station, located at the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 39, was where people in the area went to get fuel and amenities. The service station was the only stop on Highway 6 between Grand Rapids and Thompson, and now the closest gas stations are over an hour away.

“It’s provided employment to the community and I guess more importantly, it’s a big service to the traffic going up and down (Highway) 6,” he said.

“It is a loss to the community.”

The Ponton Service Station was a key stop for Greyhound Canada’s bus service route. Greyhound services are being cut in Manitoba at the end of October.

Castel said the community’s next steps with be determined by meetings with insurance brokers.