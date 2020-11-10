WINNIPEG -- Seventy-five years ago parades crowded city streets around the world to celebrate the end of the Second World War. This year there will be no public parades or gatherings in the province, but Manitobans will still be able to remember the sacrifices made, albeit virtually.

With code red restrictions coming into effect across Manitoba on Thursday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said Manitobans cannot be gathering in large groups on Nov. 11 for Remembrance Day.

“Do not gather with people outside your household, this includes on Remembrance Day,” he said.

“While this is an important day to remember and to send our respects and to say thank you to our veterans, we can't gather in large groups, even on an important day like this.”

Public in-person ceremonies across the province have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Manitobans will still be able to tune in to virtual ceremonies.

CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the Brandon Remembrance Day Service live at 10:30 a.m. You can watch it live on CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca.

Bob Oldford, the president of the Portage la Prairie legion, said the COVID-19 restrictions have changed their plans.

The Portage la Prairie legion is one of many Legions across Manitoba that has had to cancel its large in-person ceremony, opting instead to live stream a small service.

Even though there are no gatherings, Oldford encouraged Manitobans to take a few minutes on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to remember the lives of veterans.

“It is really important that we have the time to reflect about how much they have done for us in giving us our freedom,” he said.

“We only have a few of our World War Two vets still left around and we really need to remember them and remember all those vets that have served since then that have sacrificed their lives, and also those vets who have sacrificed time and energy and are going through various difficult times at this time.”

One group is still asking Manitoba churches and places of worship to help make some noise for veterans.

The St. Andrews Society of Winnipeg is hosting a ‘virtual lone bagpiper’ to play in the Brookside Cemetery on Nov. 11, the site of one of Canada’s largest Fields of Honour.

The event will be live-streamed on the St. Andrews Society of Winnipeg Facebook page starting at 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The society is also asking Manitoba buildings of faith and worship to ring their bells at exactly 10:58 a.m. on Remembrance Day, ending at exactly 11 a.m. for two minutes of silence.