'It looks terrible': Resident upset with mess of garbage left for weeks in Winnipeg

A North End resident wants to see the City of Winnipeg pick up a mess of garbage they say has been left for weeks.

The dumpster behind the St. Johns Avenue apartment is full with garbage overflowing onto the ground. Harold Schmidt lives nearby and says the garbage has been piling up.

"Well, take a look around, the garbage is spread out all over the lanes and all over the street," he told CTV News, adding the garbage has been there since before Christmas. "It looks terrible. This doesn't look good for the City of Winnipeg."

Schmidt said he tried called the collection company listed on the bin, but they told him to call the city. Late last week, Schmidt said he reported it to the city and was told they would make a note of it.

The dumpster behind the St. Johns Avenue apartment is pictured here on Jan 10, 2023, full with garbage overflowing onto the ground. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/ CTV News Winnipeg)

The City of Winnipeg said it could not accommodate an interview, but said in a written statement it can't comment on whether or not the property is currently signed up for with the city or private contractors.

"The City can only collect and monitor collection services from those multi-family properties that have applied for and been approved for service," the statement reads. "Multi-family properties are responsible for supplying their own front end garbage bins. Any additional waste above the capacity of their bins is the property owner's responsibility."

The city asked residents to report any concerns about garbage or illegal dumping to 311.

Coun. Ross Eadie (Mynarski) was not available for an interview Tuesday, but told CTV News he is aware of the issue.