'It's a bright future': Fisher River Cree Nation buys Rubin Block

A 2014 blaze tore through the Rubin Block building in South Osborne. Since then it has sat vacant, with several windows boarded up.

The community has pushed over the years for something to be done with this landmark property, but still nothing.

“I’ve never seen this building in use since I’ve been in this area, and it is an eyesore,” said Caitlin Bousfield, the co-owner of Good Fortune Barbershop.

Now there is a plan to put the Rubin Block to use once again.

Fisher River Cree Nation has purchased the building for housing. It will have 13 units of one, two, three, and four-bedroom suites for families.

Fisher River is partnering with the University of Winnipeg Community Renewal Corporation. Jeremy Read, the corporation's CEO, said the building location is ideal for the project as it’s close to a community centre, transit, and schools.

"This project is about the building's future not about its past, and we think it's a bright future,” said Read

Currently, work is ongoing inside to remediate the building, before construction can begin. Senior Project Manager Daneeka Abon said that should be done by the end of summer with construction starting in the fall.

"We are in the process of making the building safe. Essentially, we're in the midst of design, in the midst of making this space the right space,” said Abon

Once it’s complete, Chief David Crate said this will help establish a footprint for Fisher River in Winnipeg.

"We’ve been getting good feedback from people that reside in the area,” said Crate.

Bousfield is tired of the view out her front window.

"It would be nice to not be getting blinded by these white boards every day while we're cutting hair,” said Bousfield

She’s excited about the prospect of this building coming back to life.

"I’m really happy about that," she said. “We like to do a lot of work with the community in the neighbourhood and I think all these people moving into this building will add a lot to our neighbourhood as well.”