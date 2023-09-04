'It's a great time to come out for the family!' Kids' Day at the Fall Fair

Parents looking for a fun final family day before the school year gets going can take the kids to the Red River Exhibition Association's third annual Fall Fair on Labour Day.

The fair kicked off Friday afternoon at Red River Exhibition Park. Association CEO Garth Rogerson says there's something there for everyone.

"It's just kind of a last hurrah before we go back to school," he said. "We also hire local entertainers so it's a great way to cap off their summer.”

Beloved children's entertainer Al Simmons will be performing Monday afternoon, along with a magic show, a "living fairytale," and local k-pop dance performers Galax-E.

"Really, we want to make it very comfortable for people so they don't have to spend a lot of money. They can just come out and watch the shows and have a good time," said Rogerson.

In addition to the live stage shows, the fair includes midway rides, a makers' marketplace, and a wide selection of food trucks and carnival snacks.

"I love the food, I love anything on a stick," Rogerson said. "A fair for me is just a fantastic time and I love putting them on."

Labour Day Monday is "kids' day" at the fair. Admission is free for the first hour, from noon to 1:00 p.m., and visitors can enjoy a free pancake breakfast during that time as well.

Local cosplayers will be greeting kids dressed as their favourite super heroes and princesses, and the Ex is giving attendees a sneak peek at its upcoming Halloween display.

A full schedule of Fall Fair events and activities can be found on the Red River Ex website.

Rogerson said parents are welcome to bring their own food and drink, pack up the kids, and come enjoy the day.

"It's a great time to come out for the family!"