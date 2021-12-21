'It’s a little overkill': Winnipeg Jets Connor Hellebuyck on paused NHL season

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) stops a puck during the first day of their NHL training camp in Winnipeg, Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) stops a puck during the first day of their NHL training camp in Winnipeg, Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories