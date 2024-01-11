WINNIPEG
    • 'It's just been nonstop': Animal Food Bank in need of volunteers after spike in calls for help

    Animal food bank puts out an urgent call

    An organization helping Winnipeg families feed their pets says it is seeing a huge jump in need, and is looking for volunteers to help.

    The Animal Food Bank helps 800 people in Winnipeg provide food for their pets. But Founder Nicole Frey said she has seen a huge spike in calls for help.

    As of Thursday morning, Frey said the organization had 75 requests for deliveries of pet food to homes in Winnipeg. She said she hasn't seen that many requests since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

    "It's just been nonstop. It's consistent across all of our branches, but in crisis in Winnipeg," she said. "Likely the economy, inflation, just the cost of living and trying to recover from holidays is my guess on what is causing the high demand."

    According to a survey of 239 Animal Food Bank users across Manitoba, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, 71 per cent said the service has kept them from choosing between feeding themselves or their pets.

    She said the Animal Food Bank is now looking for volunteers in Winnipeg who would be willing to make some deliveries around the city.

    "As of right now, the urgency is definitely volunteers," she said.

    Frey said those willing to volunteer can contact the Animal Food Bank through its website. The organization said cash or pet food donations are also welcome. 

