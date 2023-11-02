'It’s my show': MacKenzie Porter plots headlining tour, stopping in Winnipeg

Canadian country singer MacKenzie Porter says she has learned a lot in the years since she entered the music industry.

“I’ve learned it is a journey of ups and downs,” she said during a recent interview with CTV News Winnipeg. “And to not let like either side of those get to you or get to your head. Don't let the super highs get to your head, and don't let the super lows get to your heart. Because that's what this industry is. No matter what it looks like online, for every career, it's ups and downs, and valleys and peaks. I just think if you can keep your head down and work hard and focus on what you love about it, like the actual music, that you'll find happiness within that.”

It is a lesson Porter has taken to heart. The Canadian Country Music Award winner, who has notched six number one songs, is hitting the road for her first headlining tour as a solo artist. She makes a stop in Winnipeg on Nov. 6 at the Park Theatre.

“When you play festivals, you're opening for somebody, and there's always a bit of a time crunch naturally,” she said. “So I'm excited to take my time and tell stories about songs and relax a little bit on stage just knowing that, it's my show, I get to tell my story up there.”

Porter, who is originally from Medicine Hat, Alta., but now based in Nashville, says fans can expect some surprises, as she performs new music that will be on her debut full-length album she’s releasing next year.

“They’ll be the first to hear these new songs,” she said. “We're so excited. Like, I've never been more excited for my music in my life. And so I'm excited to get to have that in person reaction to see if the people in the audience like it as much as I do.”

Porter also has big news to celebrate. On Thursday, she announced she was expecting her first child with husband Jake Etheridge.

“We're really, really excited,” she said, noting the child is due in March. “The cool thing is, I look back now, me and my husband were talking about it like, I've played The Grand Ole Opry while pregnant and all these places that now we can say we had our little nugget with us at the time.”

Doors for Porter’s Winnipeg show open at 7 p.m., with the concert beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets can be found here.