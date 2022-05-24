'It's overwhelming': Manitoba premier, officials, get an aerial view of flood-stricken Whiteshell

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, along with government officials took an aerial tour of the Whiteshell Provincial Park on Tuesday as the area deals with significant floodwaters.

Stefanson said they flew over Caddy Lake, West Hawk Lake, and Falcon Lake and said several areas have been completely washed out, adding several homes have been impacted.

"There's so much water out there, it's overwhelming," said Stefanson. "Our thoughts go out to those who have been negatively impacted."

Stefanson said the area is still seeing water levels rise and the situation in the Whiteshell is not over yet.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew was also part of the flyover and said what he saw was striking.

"Cottages, homes, businesses, lodges being affected, both by the floodwater and the evacuation orders. Our hearts go out to everyone who is being affected. There is just so much water out there right now," said Kinew.

Kinew also acknowledged the work being done by provincial workers, along with emergency crews, to help the area deal with the flooding, saying stepping up in tough times is what makes Manitobans.