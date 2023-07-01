Jets bring back Brossoit, re-sign Namestnikov on day one of free agency

The Winnipeg Jets have made a few deals on the first day of NHL free agency.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit is returning to Winnipeg after a two season stint with the Stanley Cup-winning Vegas Golden Knights. Broissoit was signed to a one-year contract for $1,750,000.

Brossoit, 30, played 11 games for the Golden Knights in 2022-23 and recorded a 7-0-3 record with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

Brossoit returns to Winnipeg, where he played 54 games over three seasons from 2018-2021 and went 25-19-3 with two shutouts, a 2.75 GAA and a .913 save percentage.

The Jets have also signed goaltender Collin Delia to a one-year, one-way contract worth $775,000.

Delia, 29, played 20 games for the Vancouver Canucks in 2022-23 and posted a 10-6-2 record with a 3.28 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. He also spent some time in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks.

Winnipeg has also re-signed forward Vladislav Namestnikov to a two-year contract worth $2,000,000 per year.

Namestnikov, 30, was acquired by the Jets on March 3 and played 20 games, recording 10 points (2G, 8A) and 16 penalty minutes. He posted two assists and two PIMs in five playoff games.