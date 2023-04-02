Jets crank up the heat to burn Devils 6-1

WINNIPEG - Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice and Morgan Barron was successful on a penalty shot as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-1 on Sunday.

Devils forward Nico Hischier foiled Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid when he scored on the power play with 13.9 seconds left in the third period.

Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 32 shots in his 60th start of the season for Winnipeg.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and assist, while Kyle Connor and Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Jets (43-31-3). Blake Wheeler contributed a pair of assists.

Vitek Vanacek stopped 17 of 21 shots for New Jersey (48-21-8) before he was replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood to start the third period. Blackwood made four saves in relief.

Even though the Devils were playing the second game of a back-to-back set after beating the Blackhawks in Chicago Saturday night, it was a rare loss. New Jersey went into the game 9-2-0 in the second half of back-to-back games, and 5-0 when those were road games