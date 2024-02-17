Jets ready for test against league's top team

The Winnipeg Jets will be testing their skills against the NHL's best team Saturday as they face off against the Vancouver Canucks.

This is the first time these two Western Division foes have clashed this season.

The Canucks are winners of their last three games – holding their opponents to two goals or less in each contest.

Meanwhile, the Jets are riding a two-game winning streak of their own on the line and have only allowed one goal in those two contests.

"They definitely have some good forward lines, that's for sure. They've been doing well this year and so have we. We've been looking for a test like this," said defenceman Dylan Samberg.

Head Coach Rick Bowness said there is excitement about facing the top team on Hockey Night in Canada.

"Again, we're more concerned about our standards. We know how good Vancouver is. We just have to make sure that we play Winnipeg Jet hockey and we will go from there," said Bowness."It's always a great atmosphere here in Vancouver, they've got a great fan base, and it's a great building to play in. It should be a great game, should be an exciting night."

In terms of points, the Jets sit seventh in the NHL with 69. However, in the Central Division, the team is still third – a point behind the Colorado Avalanche and three back of the Dallas Stars.

Bowness said this time of year, everyone is at least glancing at the standings.

"You're always having your eye on that. But the process is more important and that will take care of itself. But you are always watching what other teams are doing, not only just in our division but in the conference and the league in general."

Scoring has come at a premium for Winnipeg lately – only notching four goals in their last four games.

For Bowness, he isn't concerned, noting the chances have been there but the team hasn't been able to bury the puck in the back of the net.

"Just don't change the way we're playing. You'd have to make some changes if you're not getting those changes, but we are," said Bowness, who added low-scoring games are expected in the playoffs.

The Jets will also get a boost on the back end with Brenden Dillon returning to the lineup after serving a three-game suspension for a high hit on Pittsburgh’s Noel Acciari.

"He's one of our best penalty killers, he's a tough player. Plays hard, plays the game the right way. He's good to have back and have on your side," said Samberg.

It's a late start, as puck drop will be at 9 p.m. CT.