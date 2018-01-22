

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Jets made a roster move following two big wins over the weekend.

With forward Adam Lowry out of the lineup for at least one more game with an injury, the Jets announced Monday they have recalled forward Brendan Lemieux from the Manitoba Moose.

Lemieux, 21, played the first eight NHL games of his career with Winnipeg earlier this season, scoring his first goal against Pittsburgh in October. Lemieux has 25 points in 27 games with the Moose this year in the AHL, and also leads the team with 75 penalty minutes.

Meanwhile, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week. The 24-year-old led the Jets to two straight wins over Calgary and Vancouver, including a 29-save shutout Sunday night against the Canucks, his fourth shutout of the season.

Hellebuyck has also been named to the Central Division team for the NHL All-Star Game coming up this weekend in Tampa Bay, along with Jets captain Blake Wheeler.

The Jets now embark on a short two-game California road trip, beginning Tuesday night in San Jose.